Sycamores, Colonels have mirrored each others' fortunes so far

Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky's football teams might as well be mirror images of one another — both in terms of their results so far and in terms of things they need to improve upon.

ISU beat an Eastern Illinois team that was picked last in the Ohio Valley Conference by five at home. EKU beat a Western Carolina team that was picked last in the Southern Conference by three on the road.

Both the Sycamores and Colonels then went on the road to play guarantee games and both were predictably beaten — ISU at Northwestern by 18, EKU at Louisville by 27.

There's not much that separates the teams in terms of what they need to improve upon either. Both have struggled on third down, both have given up their fair share of yardage, both have conceded costly special teams plays.

For the Sycamores part, ISU coach Curt Mallory first illustrated what he felt the Sycamores have been doing right before citing shortcomings.

"What we are doing is taking care of the football and we've played penalty-free, but we have to execute better on offense, defense and special teams," Mallory said. "Any time you're having trouble executing, it's not about putting more in, it's about taking more out and doing what we do well and be able to execute those things."

ISU's running game must improve. The Sycamores, who consider themselves a running team first, only averaged 1.6 yards per carry against Northwestern last Saturday. For the season, ISU is averaging 3.4 yards per carry with none of ISU's rushers yet topping 100 yards in rushing.

With Dante Hendrix out, ISU's passing game is compromised a bit without Hendrix to stretch the field and draw coverage. Michael Haupert, injured a week ago in the second half against the Wildcats, is questionable, so running the ball via running backs Peterson Kerlegrand, Matt Sora and Justin Dinka is more vital than ever.

One difference between the two is the quarterbacks. EKU has an established quarterback in Parker McKinney, who has thrown for 362 yards and rushed for 79. ISU is still working in starter Anthony Thompson, who hasn't put up dazzling numbers (219 yards in two games), but who did make good decisions against Northwestern, not forcing the issue against the Wildcats' defense.

Defensively, ISU was inconsistent. The Wildcats ran the ball down the Sycamores' throats on their first two series, gaining more than half of their total yardage for the game in the first quarter. Then, ISU's defense settled down, making the adjustment to move linebackers into in the three-man front.

"They started off hot in the beginning before we settled down and did what we were supposed to do. We need to get better, though. It wasn't something we were satisfied with. We have to get better this weekend and all of the weekends going forward," ISU linebacker Matt Thompson said.

Though Northwestern helped ISU's cause by tinkering with its play-calling, ISU was asked to defend extremely short fields after special teams failures in the second half — and ISU kept Northwestern off the board on three of the five series the Wildcats started inside ISU territory.

Mallory just seeks consistency.

"We started strong against Eastern Illinois and then didn't play real well in the middle and then finished OK. At Northwestern, we were atrocious at the beginning and then settled down and played, but we have to be more consistent," Mallory said.

ISU's special teams woes weren't as costly as they could have been thanks to the defense, but Mallory is fully aware that giving up 166 yards in punt returns and 41.6 yard per return is clearly in no way sustainable going forward.

"We've given up way too many big plays. An emphasis has been our coverage, obviously, it's no secret when a team averages 40 yards per return on punt return. We looked at scheme, personnel, and help them out with our attack.

Both teams have struggled on third down. EKU has converted 30% of its tries, ISU is at just 24.4%.

ISU will have to fight the atmosphere too. For the second week in a row, ISU is its opponent's home opener. EKU has energized its fanbase with a conference move. The Colonels are playing in the temporary Atlantic Sun-Western Athletic Conference after long-time membership in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Atlantic Sun will embark on its own in 2022 when Austin Peay will reportedly join the league to give it the required six teams needed for an automatic FCS bid. Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State, North Alabama (a future ISU opponent) and Central Arkansas are the other football-playing members of the Atlantic Sun.

However, though ISU trails in the overall series 7-3, it has had the Colonels' number in recent meetings. The Sycamores won the most recent game 19-7 at Memorial Stadium in 2018. ISU also won on its most recent trip to Roy Kidd Stadium, a 36-16 victory in the 2014 FCS playoffs.