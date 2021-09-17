Augusta city leader reacts to downtown nightclub shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re heading downtown Friday night you may see more law enforcement out on the streets. That’s because the city says it’s upping security patrols after four people were shot at Sumyung Ho Night Club on Broad Street. There are two suspects - Kameron Jones and Bertram Owen. Both are charged with aggravated assault. Owen is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.