Look: Kawhi Leonard has awesome hoodie of his facial dunk on Maxi Kleber
Kawhi Leonard is coming through in one of the coldest fits of the offseason. The LA Clippers star showed up to Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony of the team’s new arena wearing an awesome hoodie. On the front, the hoodie read “Clip Gang Or Don’t Bang” in Clippers colors. On the back of the hoodie was the famous shot of Leonard and teammates Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s poster dunk on Dallas Mavericks big Maxi Kleber.larrybrownsports.com
