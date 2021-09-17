Look: Kawhi Leonard has awesome hoodie of his facial dunk on Maxi Kleber

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving out of Staples Center, and they’re having a party about it!. On Friday, the Clippers announced a new partnership with Intuit that includes a new dome, to be ready for the Clippers to move into ahead of the 2024 season. While the Staples Center is an iconic building to be moving away from, it will definitely help to distinguish a home court advantage. It’s hard to feel truly at home when another team – the Lakers – also calls it home, you know?

