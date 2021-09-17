CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Kawhi Leonard has awesome hoodie of his facial dunk on Maxi Kleber

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kawhi Leonard is coming through in one of the coldest fits of the offseason. The LA Clippers star showed up to Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony of the team’s new arena wearing an awesome hoodie. On the front, the hoodie read “Clip Gang Or Don’t Bang” in Clippers colors. On the back of the hoodie was the famous shot of Leonard and teammates Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s poster dunk on Dallas Mavericks big Maxi Kleber.

