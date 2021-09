New York Giants rumors are the topic of the NFL following the Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Football Team. Giants rumors today circle around Kadarius Toney frustration due to his lack of ingame reps, Nick Gates injury update and is this Giants defense broken after being torched in the first 2 weeks of the 2021 NFL season? New York Giants Now host Marshall Green reacts to the latest Giants news and Giants rumors in today’s video. For the best coverage of Giants news and Giants rumors SUBSCRIBE! - https://www.youtube.com/nygiantstv?su... Giants Rumors + Giants News Today: - Kadarius Toney Frustrated - Nick Gates Injury Update - Giants Defensive Struggles continue Kadarius Toney was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has yet to have made an impact in the 2021 NFL season.

7 DAYS AGO