Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Vaccine mandates are picking up momentum in the U.S. Nearly half of companies are requiring or considering mandating COVID-19 vaccination for employees, and President Biden is set to announce Thursday that federal employees and contractors will need to be vaccinated. The President was also expected to go further, reportedly planning an executive order that would instruct all businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees to either get vaccinated or face mandatory testing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO