Backtracking: The Early Years: Pre-war traditions, post-war progress were local newsmakers in 1946
A return to pre-World War II life, and post-war programs, could both be observed locally during September 1946. Readers of the Sept. 11 edition of The Oneonta Star found out, "From fertile lands of Otsego county, a bountiful horn of plenty was poured out yesterday in a varied setting uniting Coney Island gayety with assembly line genius of the machine age as historic Morris fair came pulsatingly to life after an eight-year lapse.
