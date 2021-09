A former teacher accused of child abuse after a special education student in her charge suffered a cut over his eye pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Thursday. Krysteana L. Gaskin, 45, was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to children in the first degree after an incident at Glenn Hills Middle School Dec. 16, 2019. According to an earlier report in The Augusta Chronicle, Gaskin knocked a student's head into a desk causing a gash over his eye that required six stitches.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO