Lifestyle

BWI Security Update

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airport is in a state of high alert to prepare for the upcoming rally. They're trying to prevent a repeat of the riots in January.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

baltimorefishbowl.com

An iPhone alone will soon get you through security at BWI

Marylanders traveling on an airplane may soon be able to leave their plastic state identification behind for a digital card from Apple Wallet. The digital ID feature will only be available on Apple devices, specifically using the tech company’s Wallet application. In 2019, Del. Kumar P. Barve, a Montgomery County...
CELL PHONES
CBS Baltimore

BWI Set To Add A Sheetz Chain In The Spring

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A new Sheetz gas station and store has been approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works at BWI Airport last week. The vote to add Sheetz was unanimous and among the voters was Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, serving as the chair for Governor Larry Hogan. Sheetz is a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain. The new location will be on the northwest side of the airport. It will be in between Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak Way, near the BWI rail station and the airport’s consolidated car facility. Sheetz was also voted Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA...
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

New Southwest Airlines Maintenance Facility Approved At BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved two contracts for the construction and operation of a major Southwest Airlines maintenance facility at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Board, chaired today by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, approved a $44.6 million construction contract to develop the site and lease agreement for Southwest Airlines to build and operate the maintenance facility.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Sheetz Building First Anne Arundel Location near BWI

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a sublease last week that will lead to the development of a new Sheetz gas station and store near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The unanimous board vote included Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, serving as chair for Governor Larry Hogan, along with Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Bwi#Bwi Security
cbslocal.com

U.S. Customs Officers Warn Against Bringing Marijuana To BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made 15 seizures of marijuana and unreported currency at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over a five-week period dating back to mid-August, the agency said on Friday. All 15 passengers were on flights either arriving from or departing to countries...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Thousands In Attendance For Return Of California Capital Airshow

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Friday marked opening day for the California Capital Airshow in Rancho Cordova. Thousands of people turned out to see the annual event, which was canceled last year as a pandemic precaution. But now they have new safety measures in place. The thunderbirds are back, along with more than a dozen other aerial acts performing in this year’s airshow at Mather Field. Among the featured aircraft were military cargo planes from Travis Air Force Base and the U-2 spy plane based out of Beale Air Force Base. Last year’s annual airshow was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But this year, a...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
cbslocal.com

Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Concludes Sunday At Sandy Point State Park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The two-day 53rd Maryland Seafood Festival concludes Sunday at Annapolis’ Sandy Point State Park. The tradition features the 30th annual Crab Soup Cook-off, music, exhibits, crafts and of course, seafood. That said, only a limited number of steamed crabs will be available onsite from Jimmy’s Famous...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

