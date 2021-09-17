BWI Security Update

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made 15 seizures of marijuana and unreported currency at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over a five-week period dating back to mid-August, the agency said on Friday. All 15 passengers were on flights either arriving from or departing to countries outside the United States. None of the passengers was criminally charged, but the agency is reminding travelers that possession of marijuana is still a federal crime, even if Maryland has decriminalized it. “It’s important that travelers must understand that marijuana possession remains a federal offense, and that travelers must clear a Customs and Border Protection inspection station upon arriving and departing the United States, so it’s probably a very wise decision for them to leave their marijuana at home or back on vacation,” said Adam Rottman, Customs and Border Protection’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. “Unfortunately, that message isn’t getting through.” Officers seized $80,388 in unreported currency from five travelers during between Aug. 16 and Sept. 8, the agency said. Five passengers with cannabis received a combined $4,000 in penalties. Two other couples in possession of marijuana did not receive civil penalties.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO