Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen. The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe. ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark...

Beaumont Enterprise

Byrd family, friends celebrate patriarch's 104 years

There are many kinds of dads. There’s the strict dad, the sports-fanatic dad, the goofy dad, the work driven dad. Peter Byrd Jr. — he was “the energetic dad, very loud and always laughing. He was a fun dad,” says son, Peter Byrd III. At 104, Peter Byrd Jr., is...
BEAUMONT, TX
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Celebration of Life for Lucille Anderson

Lucille Anderson, best known to her family and friends as Ludy, succumbed to COVID-19 on April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Ruth Majors, brothers Andrew and Henry (Hank) Majors, and her sisters Ruth Griffin and Marion McElroy. Ludy is survived by daughter Alberteen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Don Shelby
thedowneypatriot.com

Friends gather to say goodbye to Meredith Perkins

“And remember, my sentimental friend,” says the Wizard to the Tin Man, “a heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved.”. By that measure, Meredith Perkins was much loved, as attested by the capacity crowd at the celebration of Meredith’s life. It was a clear day, and beyond the wide glass walls and terrace, the Rio Hondo Golf Course sparkled, all gentle knolls and curves, with trees in every shade from pale lime to dark summer green.
DOWNEY, CA
Cape May County Herald

Friend of Family

I recently read a quote about the joy of close friends, and it made me think about mine, both past and present. In high school, I had several close girlfriends. We knew each other well, went to social events together, and shared our dreams. After high school, some of those friends went off to college, others married and had children, and some did both. I moved out of town, and we drifted apart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hometownsource.com

Andover family celebrates Dylan Witschen’s life with party, fundraising walk Sept. 25

Dylan Witschen, of Andover, found out he had cancer at age 14, when he had a seizure after making a tackle during football practice at Anoka High School in August 2008. A CT scan revealed a golf-ball-sized mass on his brain that surgeons removed, but it turned out to be a type of cancer called a supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor. In September 2008 he began treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, undergoing 31 rounds of radiation followed by four doses of chemotherapy.
ANDOVER, MN
KTLA.com

Family-friendly event celebrates inclusion at Griffith Park

A family-friendly event at Griffith Park on Sunday was held to celebrate the importance of inclusion. The Inclusion Matters Run, Walk and Roll was underway from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shane’s Inspiration Inclusive Playground in Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr. The event is free and more information...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Celebration of Life for Rebecca Baker

OELWEIN — The family of Rebecca Ann “Becky” (Rees) Baker would like area friends to join them in a celebration of her life. She was born Sept. 28, 1953 and passed away May 1, 2021. The celebration will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Oelwein City Park. Everyone is...
OELWEIN, IA
CBS Minnesota

Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project

Originally published Sept. 23, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He sat behind the anchor desk at WCCO for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2010. But, due to a recent health setback Don Shelby never made it on stage for his latest production. We caught up with our former colleague and friend about his latest passion project that took an unexpected turn. (credit: CBS) The book “Main Street” by Sinclair Lewis changed the way the world looked at small towns a century ago. It was penned by Minnesota’s most successful writer and novelist. “I’ve always been a fan of Sinclair Lewis both as a historic...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rochesterfirst.com

Friend For Life: Meet Luci!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Luci is an adorable, handsome 4-year-old cat looking for a new place to call home. He also loves affection, sometimes. Overall, Luci is a pretty simple cat. He craves four things: a cozy beds to sleep on, tasty treats to eat, cat trees to climb and toys to play with. She also prefers to be the sole pet in the home. Come meet Luci today!
ROCHESTER, NY
CHICAGO READER

Joe Camarillo’s friends and bandmates come together to celebrate the drummer’s life and music

Since the start of the pandemic, Chicago has lost an incredible number of artists whose contributions to the local music community helped shape the sound of the city and beyond. They include drummer and vocalist Joe Camarillo, who passed away in January following a stroke. Since the mid-80s, when he was a high school student in Midlothian, Camarillo had played in dozens of bands. He was best known for his work in rock trio Hushdrops and country-punk outfit the Waco Brothers, but he also became a go-to studio collaborator and backup musician with Kelly Hogan, NRBQ, Dollar Store, the Renaldo Domino Experience, and many others. Because Camarillo passed away before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available, safety precautions prevented his enormous network of friends from coming together in one place to share their grief. They vowed to do so when the time was right, though, and this month an in-person celebration of Camarillo’s life, music, and legacy will finally happen. Dubbed the Joe Show and held on the patio of the Hideout, this sweet, intimate concert features four acts with whom Camarillo had played: pop multi-instrumentalist Phil Angotti, singer-songwriter Nora O’Connor, the Waco Brothers, and Hushdrops (whose new album, The Static, due via Pravda in November, features their last recordings with him). The venue’s website suggests that had it not been for the pandemic, a much larger extravaganza might have taken place. But given Camarillo’s outsize talent and personality, it seems like any tribute now is just a foretaste of how he’ll be celebrated in Chicago’s music community for years to come.
CHICAGO, IL
Stillwater County News

Celebration of Life – Bott

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for De Ann Bott on Sept. 25 at Fireman’s Point at 11 a.m. A potluck will be held after the service.

