CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Case of BSE found on farm in Somerset but ‘no risk to food safety’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VM7ai_0bznnVSs00
There have been five cases of confirmed BSE in the UK since 2014, all of which have been in animals not destined for the human food chain.

A single case of BSE – an infection commonly known as “mad cow disease” – has been confirmed on a farm in Somerset.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) said the infected animal was dead and had been removed from the farm.

It said there was “no risk to food safety”, adding that “precautionary movement restrictions” were in place to stop the movement of livestock in the area while “further investigations continue to identify the origin of the disease”.

The chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said the deceased animal was tested as part of “TSE surveillance controls”.

She added: “This is further proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.

“We recognise this will be a traumatic time for the farmer and we are on hand to offer advice through this difficult period.

“The UK’s overall risk status for BSE remains at ‘controlled’ and there is no risk to food safety or public health.”

Apha said it will launch a “thorough investigation of the herd, the premises, potential sources of infection and will produce a full report on the incident in due course”.

It added that there have been five cases of confirmed BSE in the UK since 2014, all of which have been in animals not destined for the human food chain and posed no risk to the general public.

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency said: “There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Agency official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors working in all abattoirs in England will continue to ensure that the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

First responders and farming: Focus on Safety

For many area dairy farmers and dry grain producers, the harvest season is under way and will continue well into fall. Months of anticipation — and worry — over having a successful crop will give way to an intensive effort to harvest, haul and off-load a prized crop to its final destination: The grain storage bin.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government's strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and is banking on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, Britain's light touch is setting it apart from more cautious nations.“The story of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
carrollspaper.com

MRHC recognizes Farm Health & Safety Week

With harvest season quickly approaching, Manning Regional Healthcare Center is sharing important farm safety tips to ensure that area residents are prepared mentally and physically. Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. For this reason, the third...
MANNING, IA
wnewsj.com

Farm safety — practice it, and live it

The soggy Farm Science Review is now behind us. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s events were canceled due to the excessive rain. I am not sure I remember another year we had to do that. Even though crowds were lighter than hoped due to the weather I still got to see a few of you in attendance.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Bse#Cattle#Animals#Livestock#Tse#The Food Standards Agency
kggfradio.com

Wattage is Important for Microwave Food Safety

When it comes to microwaves, wattage equals power. A 1,000-watt microwave will cook quickly and efficiently, while microwaves with 700 watts or less are slower and may not cook evenly. Nutrition Specialist Sandy Procter says microwave popcorn is a good example of how cook times vary. Procter says it’s important...
The Independent

Covid experts issue fresh warnings to those unvaccinated ahead of the winter

“We have to keep on with the message that Covid is much worse than anything that the vaccines are likely to do to you. And unfortunately the virus will find people in the community who are unvaccinated.” That was the message from Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, during an exclusive virtual panel discussion held by The Independent. Alongside Professor Ball was Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who is a former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control. They were both taking part in the event that...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Farm safety yields real results

As harvest approaches, and National Farm Safety & Health week is recognized September 19 to 25, industry experts offer reminders to keep farm and family members out of harm’s way this season. “The harvest season is known as one of the busiest, most dangerous times of the year in the...
AGRICULTURE
WSAW

Trip to the farm educates children on food, agriculture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest fourth-graders got to experience a hands-on trip to the farm Thursday, educating them not only on agriculture but the very food they eat. The Food for America program is run nationally through the Future Farmers of America. It allows students to teach younger children about the origins of their food.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
voiceofmuscatine.com

Make harvest safety a priority for kids on the farm

Make harvest safety a priority for kids on the farm. September 23, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: News. Many children take part in harvest activities on the farm – and the leading farm insurer says their safety needs to be a priority. Jason Berkland, associate vice president of risk...
AGRICULTURE
Inside Indiana Business

Farm Risks Remain High

WEST LAFAYETTE - As fall harvest kicks into high gear, Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program is reminding Hoosiers of the dangers associated with farming. In its annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary, the organization notes 25 people died in work-related, on-farm incidents in Indiana last year. Purdue says most...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Roeder Auction Dedicated To Farm And Equipment Safety

A used farm equipment dealer and auction company is ensuring they provide a quality and safe product to farmers. Roeder Auction Company owner Delbert Roeder says they spend time servicing all the equipment they sell through quarterly auctions and off the lot on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville to make sure it is ready to work safely on the farm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Creston News Advertiser

Anhydrous ammonia one of the biggest safety considerations on the farm

GREENFIELD — Of all the dangers presented on a typical Iowa farm, few present bigger risks to producers than anhydrous ammonia, a widely used source of nitrogen fertilizer. The word “anhydrous” means “without water,” so Trent Raasch, local farmer and manager of the Greenfield location of 21st Century Cooperative, said it’s a gas that should be treated with respect.
GREENFIELD, IA
agdaily.com

Farmers celebrate National Farm Safety & Health Week

Every year we celebrate National Farm Safety & Health Week during the third week of September. As harvest has kicked into gear, this is the perfect reminder for all of those — on and off the farm — to spread awareness about farm safety. The latest data from the U.S....
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

UK identifies BSE case

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed the discovery of a single case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) found in Somerset, England. The department said the animal is deceased and has been removed from the farm. “Movement restrictions have been put in place on the farm,”...
AGRICULTURE
Tidewater News

Regenerative Food and Farming: The Road Forward

This article was beforehand printed March 9, 2021, and has been up to date with new data. My typical response to the query “What is Regenerative Food and Farming?” goes one thing like this: Regenerative agriculture and animal husbandry are the subsequent and better stage of natural meals and farming, not solely free from poisonous pesticides, GMOs, chemical fertilizers and manufacturing facility farm manufacturing, and due to this fact good for human well being, but in addition regenerative when it comes to the well being of the soil, the atmosphere, the animals, the local weather and rural livelihoods as nicely.
AGRICULTURE
Leader-Telegram

Ag safety week underscores dangers of farming

The National Farm Safety and Health Week is slated this year for Sept. 19-25 in an observance that highlights the dangers of farming during one of the most dangerous times of the year. The autumn harvest period accounts for the most fatalities in one of America’s most dangerous professions, said...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Lobo

Loose Leaf Farm bolsters local food systems

From growing food with her grandmother as a young child to owning Loose Leaf Farm in Albuquerque’s North Valley, Sarah Robertson has had a long history of understanding the critical role of farming in global food systems and climate change. Robertson graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2012...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
meatpoultry.com

Food safety enters a new age

Food safety is a concern as old as food itself. In the United States, laws regarding food safety reach back more than 100 years. In 1906, the original Food and Drugs Act as well as the Meat Inspection Act were passed by Congress. Food safety regulations have evolved to reflect...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy