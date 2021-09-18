rel.-Church Calendar0918 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:. CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.