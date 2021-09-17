CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

COVID patient numbers drop at EGRMC

By JIM HEALY/staff
Statesboro Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients hospitalized with COVID-19 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center fell by 10 from Thursday to Friday and are down 42% since hitting a high of 73 on Aug. 26. Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said 42 COVID patients were at the hospital on Friday – down from 52 on Thursday. It also is the first time in a month the Medical Center staff was treating fewer than 50 COVID patients at one time.

