An FDA Panel Says Only High-Risk Americans And Those 65+ Should Get COVID Boosters

By Scott Hensley
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
In a surprising vote, a panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended against approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years and older. The 16-2 vote against broad use of the booster, which would be given about six months...

