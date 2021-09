TWIN FALLS — Like many hospitals across the state, St Luke's Magic Valley has been overwhelmed by patients in need of care and are lacking resources. As of today, the hospital has 208 patients, 88 of which are hospitalized with COVID-19. “This is a very fluid, very dynamic situation where bed availability is changing minute to minute," said Dr. Adam Robison, the Medical Director of Hospitalists for St. Luke's. "So, that’s where we are continuing to work right now, and we’re working through other processes and plans upon plans right now to keep people safe, keep them healthy and treat them when they acutely need in patient care.”

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO