Delaware County, PA

Delaware County officials work to assess damage from Ida

6abc Action News
 8 days ago

Federal, state, and local teams in Delaware County are still assessing the damage caused by Ida's remnants just over two weeks ago.

That work continued on Friday.

Chadds Ford, which is right on the Brandywine River, was one of the areas most deeply affected.

"The waters rose incredibly fast out here. Unfortunately, the homes weren't able to be evacuated," said Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Management. "The fire department made rescues. Now, as we move to the next phase, we're trying to make sure that all the federal funds that could be available are by assessing the damage available."

The Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art property also sustained serious damage.

Crews have worked to make repairs at the greenhouses and other buildings on the property. However, the artwork in the museum was not damaged.

6abc Action News

