The 8th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street and 15th Avenue Moline) this Sunday Sep 19 from 12 – 4 p.m. Admission is free to all!. The Fall Belgian Fest, formerly known as the Fall Flemish Fest, is sponsored and organized by the Center for Belgian Culture. Bill Cornelis, President of CBC and organizer of the Fall Belgian Fest shares, “Many of the Belgian Community came to Moline, after World War II to begin a new life. They came here with nothing but a dream. They didn’t ask for much. They only asked for an opportunity to work hard, raise a family, and thank the good Lord in Church. This is our heritage. We owe it to them to preserve it.”

MOLINE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO