Football

SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QGIn_0bznkiso00

You can watch the game of the week, Hickman at Battle, replay in the player below.

Hickman (22) at Battle (35) F
Rock Bridge (43) at Capital City (13) F
Granite City (IL) (0) at Helias (49) F
Montgomery County (28) at South Callaway (41) F
Van-Far (0) at North Callaway (56) F
Jefferson City (49) at Smith-Cotton (0) F
Blair Oaks (35) at Boonville (41) F

https://youtu.be/BKh8IUdZLNQ


Versailles (20) at Southern Boone (24) F
Monroe City (44) at Centralia (6) F
Eldon (20) at Hallsville (34) F
Fulton (12) at Hannibal (62) F
Mexico (43) at Marshall (16) F
California (36) at Osage (34) F
Harrisburg (44) at Westran (14) F
West Plains (53) at Camdenton (21) F
Butler (44) at Cole Camp (14) F
Louisiana (48) at Crystal City (28) F
Russellville (0) at Grandview (Hillsboro) (0) Saturday game
Macon (32) at Highland (30) F
Moberly (22) at Kirksville (63) F
Fayette (0) at Marceline (37) F
MMA (0) at Mark Twain (56) F
Bayless (22) at Paris (44) F
Brookfield (6) at Palmyra (23) F
Hillcrest (6) at Rolla (56) F
Owensville (62) at St. James (11) F
Tipton (6) at St. Michael the Archangel (41) F
Skyline (48) at Slater (16) F

SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights

Related
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
wbtw.com

The Blitz – Week 4 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 4 of the high school football season and it will feel a lot more normal with just about every school getting a chance to play on this Friday. Below are the scores and the video from the night across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. All contests begin at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News

