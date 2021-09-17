SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights
You can watch the game of the week, Hickman at Battle, replay in the player below.
Hickman (22) at Battle (35) F
Rock Bridge (43) at Capital City (13) F
Granite City (IL) (0) at Helias (49) F
Montgomery County (28) at South Callaway (41) F
Van-Far (0) at North Callaway (56) F
Jefferson City (49) at Smith-Cotton (0) F
Blair Oaks (35) at Boonville (41) F
Versailles (20) at Southern Boone (24) F
Monroe City (44) at Centralia (6) F
Eldon (20) at Hallsville (34) F
Fulton (12) at Hannibal (62) F
Mexico (43) at Marshall (16) F
California (36) at Osage (34) F
Harrisburg (44) at Westran (14) F
West Plains (53) at Camdenton (21) F
Butler (44) at Cole Camp (14) F
Louisiana (48) at Crystal City (28) F
Russellville (0) at Grandview (Hillsboro) (0) Saturday game
Macon (32) at Highland (30) F
Moberly (22) at Kirksville (63) F
Fayette (0) at Marceline (37) F
MMA (0) at Mark Twain (56) F
Bayless (22) at Paris (44) F
Brookfield (6) at Palmyra (23) F
Hillcrest (6) at Rolla (56) F
Owensville (62) at St. James (11) F
Tipton (6) at St. Michael the Archangel (41) F
Skyline (48) at Slater (16) F
The post SportsZone Football Friday 2021: Week 4 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0