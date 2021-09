CHESHIRE — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted earlier this week to hold a public hearing next month on possible changes to zoning regulations on owning chickens. The commissioners were presented with two options to present to the public, both of which would result in a big change in who can own and keep chickens on their property. The first proposal, titled Proposal A, would allow for chickens to be owned by residents who live on a lot that is at least 20,000 square-feet in size, with all chickens kept in a building or enclosure located in a rear yard, no less than 35 feet from any lot line and at least 125 feet from any neighboring residences.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO