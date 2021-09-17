CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Students Are Damaging School Bathrooms For Attention On TikTok

By James Doubek
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students are destroying or stealing items at their schools, often in the school bathrooms, in what school administrators and police are blaming on a TikTok trend. Reports have emerged from across the country: a stolen soap dispenser and damaged sink in Florida; intentionally clogged toilets and mirrors and soap dispensers ripped from walls in California; destruction and red dye staining the bathrooms and a teacher's belongings stolen in Arkansas; ceiling tiles and partitions destroyed in Tennessee.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Opposed To The New Abortion Ban In Texas? Chicago Says Move On Up To The North

The City of Chicago believes turnabout is fair play. For years, Texas has been trying to lure businesses away from other states, particularly those with higher taxes. The red state has even run ads promoting its low taxes and light regulations, while criticizing the "tax and spend policies of the liberal leadership" in blue states like California, New York and Illinois.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: The Campaign to Vaccinate Georgia’s Latino Communities

With just 44% of its population fully vaccinated, Georgia is running far behind the rest of the nation. For the state's Latino community, a population that has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, vaccination rates are even lower. The Rev. Irma Guerra, a Mexican immigrant and minister at Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross, has used her platform to be a vaccine evangelizer and to dispel some of the misinformation about the vaccine through social media, her pulpit and going door to door.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy