John Ortiz has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Since starting his career in the late 1980s, he has worked hard to build a strong foundation for himself. In an industry where longevity and consistency can feel impossible to come by, he has managed to find them both. Throughout his career he has gotten the opportunity to work on all kinds of projects, and he has something special to bring to the table every time. Now in his early 40s, John’s career is still going strong and he has a handful of projects in the pipeline that will likely be released over the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Ortiz.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO