Military

'I'd be looking for revenge': Former defense secretary on family killed in drone strike

sunnysidesun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Defense Secretary William Cohen reacts to the admission from the US military that it targeted the wrong vehicle in a drone strike in Kabul and killed 10 civilians.

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

Botched Drone Strikes Will Continue Without A Ground Presence In Afghanistan, Former Defense Official Says

Experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that botched airstrikes like the one that killed 10 Afghan civilians will continue without a ground presence in the country. “It’s going to be harder to target people and know they’re the right people,” Mick Mulroy, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East and veteran of Afghanistan, told the DCNF.
MILITARY
New York Post

Pentagon IDs ISIS-K ‘planner’ killed in Afghan drone strike

The US military has publicly identified the ISIS-K member it took out with a drone strike in Afghanistan last month, fewer than 48 hours after the terror group carried out a deadly suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport. In a statement Thursday, Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for US...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Air Force secretary selects investigator for botched Afghan drone strike

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has selected the investigator who will examine the botched airstrike that targeted an Afghan aid worker. Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Department of the Air Force inspector general, will “investigate the facts and circumstances relating to the civilian casualty event,” a spokesperson for the Air Force said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the investigation that found that 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon initially said had killed an Islamic State fighter. The reviewer is to consider whether any military disciplinary action is warranted.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Austin told the Air Force to appoint an officer at three- or four-star rank to review the Central Command investigation, which examined in detail the chronology of events leading to the tragedy. The main findings were that only...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tribuneledgernews.com

Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike killed only civilians

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon admitted Friday that its drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 was a “tragic mistake,” killing 10 civilians, including seven children, instead of ISIS-K associates planning to strike U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, which...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KTSA

U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan killed as many as 10 civilians

A view of the damage at Zemerai Ahmadi's family house after a drone strike one day before the final U.S. evacuation flights from Kabul, Afghanistan. Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including seven children, were reported killed in the airstrike on August 29, 2021.Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. drone strike victims' families in Afghanistan seek compensation

Relatives of 10 Afghans killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul last month said Saturday they want to see punishment and compensation over the deaths. Driving the news: The relatives said it's "good news" that the U.S. had "officially admitted" that "they had attacked innocents" in the Aug. 29 strike that killed Zamarai Ahmadi, an aid worker with a U.S.-based group, and nine family members, but they still need "justice," per AFP.
POLITICS
Fox News

DOD reveals August 29 drone strike killed no ISIS-K

MILITARY
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX

