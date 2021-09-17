KRHC Booster Clinics Delayed

ALGONA—A local COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic planned for the end of September has been canceled due to recommendations issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have not approved the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public. Plans for community booster clinics offered through Kossuth County Public Health are on hold for the time being. Guidance may change again, as both the FDA and ACIP continue to meet and discuss the approach and need for booster doses.