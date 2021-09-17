CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Unemployment Numbers Show Drop In People Out Of Work Statewide, And On Central, South Coasts

By KCLU
kclu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s good news about the unemployment picture on the Central and South Coasts. The jobless rate dropped throughout the Tri-Counties last month. In Ventura County, the unemployment rate went from 6.4% in July, to 6.2% in August. Santa Barbara County’s jobless rate went from 5.7% to 5.5%. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the percentage of people out of work also went from 5.7% to 5.5%.

