New Unemployment Numbers Show Drop In People Out Of Work Statewide, And On Central, South Coasts
There’s good news about the unemployment picture on the Central and South Coasts. The jobless rate dropped throughout the Tri-Counties last month. In Ventura County, the unemployment rate went from 6.4% in July, to 6.2% in August. Santa Barbara County’s jobless rate went from 5.7% to 5.5%. And, in San Luis Obispo County, the percentage of people out of work also went from 5.7% to 5.5%.www.kclu.org
Comments / 0