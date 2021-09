UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping says he would “love to tee off on Jake Paul” if he can find a commission that will let him fight. Bisping confirmed earlier this year that Team Paul had made contact with him about a potential boxing match, but that never ended up happening. Instead, Paul fought former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley this year instead, and he beat both of them. The sky is now the limit for Paul in regards to what potential opponent he could face. By beating Askren and Woodley, there is a chance Paul could lure in a bigger-name rival.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO