Other than two lopsided victories on Tuesday and Friday, every game the Mets played was decided by one run this week. And besides yesterday’s game, the Mets lost all of those one-run decisions. For this, blame can be partially placed on the offense for not scoring enough, but the bullpen also had a very mixed bag of a week. Although this meter does not look that bad, these poor bullpen performances are often balanced by good ones by the same pitchers, leading to the many side arrows that appear on the meter. But, with the exception of Taijuan Walker logging his second poor week in a row, the starting rotation had an excellent week and both Tylor Megill and Rich Hill tossed arguably their best games as Mets this week.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO