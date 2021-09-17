'Hellraiser' Producer Praises 'Terrifying' and 'Jaw-Dropping' Reboot Movie
A Hellraiser reboot movie is currently in production, and producer David S. Goyer recently praised it as "terrifying" and "jaw-dropping." While speaking to Collider, Goyer said, "We're literally in the midst of filming it right now," and confirmed that they are planning to make it an R-rated feature. He dodged a question about just how violent the new movie is, but did heap some heavy acclaim on how it is turning out so far.popculture.com
