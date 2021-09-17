Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder of Susan Berman

Real estate scion Robert Durst, who was featured in the HBO documentary “The Jinx,” was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles jury on Friday. Durst was charged with murder for the 2000 shooting death of his friend and confidant Susan Berman. During the lengthy trial — which was suspended in spring 2020 for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic — prosecutors argued that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from implicating him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleenr McCormack.