Students Are Damaging School Bathrooms For Attention On TikTok

Students are destroying or stealing items at their schools, often in the school bathrooms, for what school administrators and police are blaming on a TikTok trend. Reports have emerged from across the country: a stolen soap dispenser and damaged sink in Florida; intentionally clogged toilets and mirrors and soap dispensers ripped from walls in California; destruction and red dye staining the bathrooms and a teacher's belongings stolen in Arkansas; ceiling tiles and partitions destroyed in Tennessee.