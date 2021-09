News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC Pink: SEGI) is pleased to announce that an independent auditor has completed the audit of its annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO