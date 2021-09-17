CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Embattled Colts get second chance to make first impression

By George Bremer CNHI Sports Indiana
Danville Commercial-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — At times, it’s felt as though the 2021 season is cursed for the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries and COVID concerns have been prominent features of the storyline since the team reported for training camp in late July and announced the same day head coach Frank Reich would be sidelined with a positive test. The Colts have spent significant time practicing without their starting quarterback, All-Pro left guard and Pro Bowl center. The emotional leader of the defense has been hobbled by an ankle injury, and the top wide receiver won’t play until at least October.

www.commercial-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
Spencer Evening World

Ex-Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, 61, released from prison, living in Ohio on parole

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a run of prison sentences that spanned two decades -- brought on by a gambling addiction that led to financial fraud, theft and shattered an NFL dream -- former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter has been released from prison. Court records show Schlichter, 61, became eligible for...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts

Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings have enjoyed the services of several talented...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Covid#Pro Bowl#The Seattle Seahawks#Sony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jacoby Brissett’s journey started at Dwyer; now he’s starting QB for hometown Dolphins at Raiders

Jack Daniels remembers seeing Jacoby Brissett for the first time as a chubby 6-foot-2 freshman who was more interested in basketball than football. “That’s why I didn’t even know if he was going to play football. He was a big basketball guy, and that was his No. 1 love,” Daniels, the former Dwyer High football coach told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “The first time I saw him ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy