Embattled Colts get second chance to make first impression

INDIANAPOLIS — At times, it’s felt as though the 2021 season is cursed for the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries and COVID concerns have been prominent features of the storyline since the team reported for training camp in late July and announced the same day head coach Frank Reich would be sidelined with a positive test. The Colts have spent significant time practicing without their starting quarterback, All-Pro left guard and Pro Bowl center. The emotional leader of the defense has been hobbled by an ankle injury, and the top wide receiver won’t play until at least October.