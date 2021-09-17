CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Durst Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Susan Berman Trial

 8 days ago

Robert Durst has just been found guilty in the murder of his best friend Susan Berman. The jury found 78-year-old Durst guilty of first-degree murder Friday in L.A. Durst arguably confessed to murdering his wife, Kathy Durst and Berman on an open mic during filming of the HBO documentary, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.” In the doc, you hear him muttering, “You’re caught … What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” Durst had said he was high on meth when he made that confession.

