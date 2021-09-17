CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Office of Trump's defense secretary held call with China on January 6, two days before Milley's controversial call

By Katie Bo Williams
 8 days ago
A deputy to then-President Donald Trump's acting secretary of defense held a call with his Chinese counterpart two days before the now-controversial call by Gen. Mark Milley, undercutting criticism that the Joint Chiefs chairman was out of line.

