Office of Trump's defense secretary held call with China on January 6, two days before Milley's controversial call

In her Sept. 19 Outlook essay, “Milley’s calls about Trump do reflect a crisis. But it’s not a military crisis.,” my Georgetown Law School colleague Rosa Brooks wrote that, “in a democratic society, the notion of civilian control of the military is predicated on the assumption that civilian leadership will be exercised in a lawful manner.” Regardless of what one thinks about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley’s recent actions, this is a frightening (and historically unfounded) proposition. It could be argued — indeed it has been argued — that every president in recent, and for that matter not so recent, memory has used military force in an unlawful manner. I can only imagine with dread what a military Trumpist would do with this kind of leeway to disobey civilian command.

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO