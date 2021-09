Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler went from being a starter last season to a healthy scratch in Week 1 of this season. He was as surprised about it as anyone. Dantzler was benched in the opener, a 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 12. He was active for last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona, and was on the field for 16 defensive plays. His highlight was breaking up a fourth-quarter third-down pass in the end zone.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO