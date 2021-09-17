CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘Pawn Stars’ Lead Rick Harrison Explains Why Silver Prices are Higher Than He’s Ever Seen

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhQR9_0bznfpdc00

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars knows a thing or two about precious metals. When you run a place called Gold & Silver Pawn, silver is important to know about. So, it is no surprise that Harrison has some insights into the current market. There have been plenty of challenges for those looking to get into physical silver recently.

In a conversation with Kitco News, Harrison explained exactly why it is so hard to find silver and get it delivered right now. Due to the fallout from COVID, there has been a lot of complications in the supply chain. It has affected almost every industry, not just the physical silver market. However, Harrison explains the complications very well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWt9tip37zI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison on why it’s so hard to find silver right now (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWt9tip37zI)

During the conversation, Harrison spoke about keeping bullion and the challenges involved.

“It’s very hard to keep any bullion in stock and the bullion I do have I’m selling them for $4-$5 over the spot when it comes to silver. It’s very difficult to get. Physical silver is a very hard thing to find right now. I know a lot of people in the business…physical delivery is very hard right now.”

There have been plenty of pros and cons with the new pandemic market. Rick Harrison and the Pawn Stars deal with a number of items. From old antiques to old video games, jewelry, documents, and everything in between. That means he is seeing fluctuations in some areas while others flourish.

“I’m selling some video games right now for tens of thousands of dollars, just the cartridge. I can’t keep a Rolex in stock, I can’t find any Rolexes. Generally, there’s tons of people selling used Rolexes wholesale, I can’t get any,” Harrison said.

This has only led to prices rising in the market.

Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Says to Collect These Items

So, now isn’t a great time to get into the physical silver market. The face of Pawn Stars says not to worry. In fact, he has a great tip for those looking to get into collecting items that will one day be worth money. While there is no sure-fire way to guarantee a return on investment, his tip does make a lot of sense.

“I always ask people, ‘What was really super cool when you were 16 years old?’ That’s what’s going to be worth money when you’re 50 years old… Those GI Joes I played with when I was a kid – I wish I still had them and they were in their original boxes. Those comic books I had when I was a kid? I wish I had them now.”

Think about it, nostalgia is the root of all antique sales. People love going back and seeing an item from their childhood. Perhaps an item that reminds them of their parents or grandparents. So, start collecting, the Pawn Stars might want your stuff in a few years.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Harrison
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: Why Rick Harrison’s Craziest Nights in Store Have Been Because of Boxing

Pawn Stars, like any pawn store, has its good and bad days. However, according to Rick Harrison, the craziest store nights have been ones when a boxing match is scheduled. NPR’s Fresh Air interviewed Rick Harrison about a multitude of topics, one of which was the best nights for business. Harrison responds it’s fight nights, when hundreds of thousands of fans flock to Las Vegas to bet on it. “Someone has to lose,” he says. “I don’t know what it is about fight fans. They always bet more than they can afford to lose.”
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Gold Silver Pawn#Kitco News#Covid#Javascript
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: The Most Important Lesson Rick Harrison Ever Learned from His Dad, ‘The Old Man’

Pawn Stars Rick Harrison worked with his Old Man Richard Harrison for nearly 30 years. They started the Gold & Silver Pawnshop in Las Vegas together in 1989. And Rick admits he didn’t really rebel against his dad like most teenagers. He and his dad were always close. But he did once test that boundary, and Richard taught him a valuable lesson. One the Pawn Stars host still remembers 40 years later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel

Fans of "Gold Rush" have watched Parker Schnabel grow up and come into his own before their eyes. The Alaskan has "grown up with gold fever" as he was handed the family's Big Nugget mine at 16-years-old, per Discovery. Originally, the family plan was for Parker to attend college once he finished high school, but the ambitious miner decided to use his college fund to start his own business. "Well, my mom always hated the idea of me not going to college," he told Entrepreneur in 2019. "But then I met Tony Beets and went to the Yukon," Parker said, referring to his co-worker and "Gold Rush" co-star.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
TVShowsAce

The ‘Pawn Stars’ Crew Were Famous Before Their Own Show

Most reality television watchers could likely recognize the cast of Pawn Stars on sight. However, while they’ve become plenty familiar with Rick, Chumlee, and the rest at this point, they may not know once juicy detail. Most of the crew people came to know from the show centered around the Las Vegas pawn shop, made it onto television before they got their own show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Makes Biggest Gamble of His Career in Upcoming Season

This season, the stakes are even higher for the stars of Gold Rush. Returning on September 24, Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and Fred Lewis are back at the mines working harder than ever to find the hidden havens of the precious metal. However, as fans of the show know, the more the stars mine in an area, the harder it is to find their next underground source.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

219K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy