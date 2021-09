The average transaction price of a new Buick vehicle stood at $35,089 at the end of August, which was down 2.8 percent from $36,112 in July. Buick ATPs fell in August despite the industry ATP rising by 1.6 percent from $42,670 to $43,355. While Buick ATPs fell from July to August, they were up 6.4 percent year-over-year from August 2020, although car sales in 2020 were uncharacteristically low due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various government restrictions put in place in the wake of the outbreak.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO