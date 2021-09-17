Emmys: Who Wins? Who Loses? Deadline, Variety And Gold Derby Experts Slug It Out And Go On The Record
The long and winding Emmy Awards season comes to an end finally on Sunday when the Primetime Emmys are presented on CBS. The Queen’s Gambit, Saturday Night Live, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Crown and others ran up some impressive totals during last weekend’s three Creative Arts ceremonies, but now we are going to see who is really ready for primetime as the Emmys’ marquee categories are handed out.deadline.com
