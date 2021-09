Religion and science don’t seem like natural partners. One is about taking things on faith. The other involves double-blind proof before making a conclusion. But the gulf doesn’t have to be that wide. Both realms ask similar questions about what matters. The difference is often in order and approach. A belief will often take hold long before it’s been validated. Something like the Golden Rule is a religious tradition, but the scientific benefits of compassion and human connection have since been shown.

