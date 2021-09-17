CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Plus Size Models At NYFW, Change Is Good — But Is It Enough?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in years, New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 felt like a celebration of curves. Designers like Christian Siriano and Laquan Smith had diverse models walk the runways, as expected, but it was the first time that inclusivity on the runways seemed to be the rule and not the exception. Behind the scenes, for these models, castings are beginning to feel like they finally have an open-door policy for those plus-size. More opportunity equals more visibility, and that’s cause for celebration. Yet, despite that, the work is still not over. In fact, for many — particularly models who do not fit the “palatable plus” body type — fashion week’s inclusive umbrella has yet to cover all.

