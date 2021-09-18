Lawrence school mask mandate extended until Sept. 24

MOULTON — Lawrence County students will be required to wear masks at least through Sept. 24, after the Board of Education voted 5-0 this morning to extend the mandate that is helping curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith told board members in a virtual meeting Friday morning the mandate is working and he doesn’t believe there will be an immediate need to extend the mandate past Sept. 24.

“We have no plans on extending the requirement to wear masks, but depending on how things go, we may have to do it again,” he said.

He said that on Aug. 25, 128 of the 132 positive cases of COVID were students.

The board also approved giving employees 10 days of pay for missing work because of COVID-related issues. Smith said the action is retroactive to the first day of school and will continue through the end of the first semester.

He told the board 330 students are enrolled in the system’s Signature virtual campus.

