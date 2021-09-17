FBI Probe of Possible Fresno City Hall Corruption Underway
The FBI is investigating possible corruption and influence-peddling at Fresno City Hall, and a federal grand jury is hearing testimony from witnesses, GV Wire has learned. Four sources who asked to remain anonymous told GV Wire about the investigation. The sources became aware of the probe in different ways: being interviewed by FBI agents, testifying before the grand jury, viewing federal subpoenas for City Hall documents, or being retained as a defense attorney.gvwire.com
