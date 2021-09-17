CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parmy Olson: Facebook is too secretive. Its oversight board should change that

By Wisconsin State Journal editorial board
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoards are notorious for group think and spinelessness. In Facebook’s case, a board could make a difference. Documents reported by The Wall Street Journal last week revealed a secret system at Facebook to coddle the posts of politicians and celebrities, as well as internal stats on the full extent of psychological harm that Instagram causes teen girls. Both issues were long suspected. Both are now backed by startling evidence.

