Missoula, MT

Are You Ready to Howl Again for Missoula’s Healthcare Workers?

By Ryan Nelson
94.9 KYSS FM
 8 days ago
Remember last year when the clock would hit 8 PM? Missoulians would head outside and unleash a collection of howls that could be heard across town. It was an organized show of support for local healthcare workers - and it was a fun activity for the community as we battled through the unknown with COVID. I remember hearing the howls for the first time. I wasn't aware of what was going on so I remember wondering what animal was making noise out in the distance. Once I figured out what was really happening and told my daughters - they were out on the porch every night to howl.

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

