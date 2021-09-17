Why You Should Do Market Research Before Launching Anything New

ABOUT

Small Business Brain is an online magazine for underserved, underrepresented and overlooked entrepreneurs in the United States that are determined to succeed despite their circumstances. The site was created by a team of digital entrepreneurs as a result of 15+ years of learning and growing as an entrepreneurs and investors. They started their first business in their early 20’s with a few hundred bucks and a dream! No one told them, what was in store for them-- failures, successes, money earned and money spent, along with plenty of gains and losses. They discovered that starting, growing and managing a successful (and profitable) business is not an easy task. In fact, it was the hardest thing they had ever done. This is why it's our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with actionable, practical, high-quality information and news to help them make better decisions in business so they'll increase their chances of success. Here you can find information on a plethora of business topics and share your knowledge as well. Join us!