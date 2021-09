LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new health order requiring people attending an outdoor mega event of 10,000 or more to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 will be issued later this week, according to Los Angeles County public health officials. The order will not only apply to large-scale events, but will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees of indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. For restaurants, however, vaccinate verification will be recommended for employees and customers of indoor portions of restaurants. The owner of Bar Calo In Echo Park said he already requires customers...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO