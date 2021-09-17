CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

O'Ward says IndyCar championship is Alex Palou's to lose

semoball.com
 8 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) -- Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship. There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title on Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But he's not been able to shake Pato O'Ward all season, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta dominates, beats Palou, Grosjean stars

Andretti Autosport-Honda teammates Herta and Alexander Rossi retained their advantage at the start, while Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader Palou appeared ready to brave it around the outside of Will Power but played it cannily and tucked in behind the Team Penske-Chevrolet driver. Pato O’Ward on the primary tires had...
MOTORSPORTS
WDBO

Alex Palou recovers in Portland for 3rd win and IndyCar lead

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — When Alex Palou and teammate Scott Dixon missed the first turn on the first lap at Portland International Raceway, it put Pato O'Ward in position to take firm hold of the IndyCar championship. But the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers didn't panic, even when IndyCar...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Palou takes IndyCar pole at PIR

The Grand Prix of Portland, an IndyCar Series event, starts at noon Sunday; tickets are still availableAlex Palou is battling fellow young driver Pato O'Ward for the IndyCar Series championship. On Sunday, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver will have the big advantage, at least at the start, earning the pole position for the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. Palou had a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda. "I'm super happy with my first pole in IndyCar," said Palou, a Spaniard who had a crash and did not finish the previous race...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alex Zanardi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Autosport Online

Palou: Portland IndyCar race control was “not right” re-ordering the pack

At the start of the race, polesitter Palou beat fellow front-row starter Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport, the latter also being beaten by the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Scott Dixon, who had started third. Dixon moved right to protect the inside line and started drawing alongside Palou, but got a...
MOTORSPORTS
accesswdun.com

Palou powers to first career IndyCar pole at Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - Alex Palou rebounded from a disappointing stretch of recent results by winning the NTT P1 Award for the Grand Prix of Portland on Saturday at Portland International Raceway. Palou earned his first career NTT IndyCar Series pole with a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in the No....
PORTLAND, OR
Ottumwa Courier

Herta claims pole at Laguna Seca as Palou eyes IndyCar title

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta won the pole at Laguna Seca for the second-consecutive race and will try Sunday to tie his father as a two-time winner at the rolling California road course. The win would actually give him the family throne on the overall victories list. Herta won...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indy Cars#Ap#Spaniard#Dnf#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Chevrolet
FanSided

IndyCar: The key thing Alex Palou did clinch at Laguna Seca

Alex Palou couldn’t quit seal the 2021 IndyCar championship a race before the season finale, but he did seal something else which could prove crucial in that fight. A second place finish in Sunday’s IndyCar race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 15th of 16 races on the 2021 schedule, wasn’t enough for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou to put the championship out of reach from Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward or Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Montoya taking keen interest in IndyCar successes of Palou, O’Ward

During his two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing as a CART IndyCar Series driver, Juan Pablo Montoya grew accustomed to seeing two things on a regular basis: Victory lane and a sea of Colombian flags waving in the grandstands. It continued on his second tour in IndyCar with Team Penske as the flags returned, a second Indy 500 win was taken and a second championship was nearly earned.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

The famous California street race was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, meaning second-year driver Palou had never previously driven around the 1.968-mile track. But the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who heads nearest rival Patricio O'Ward in the standings by 35 points and needs only an 11th place finish to be guaranteed the title, enjoyed a clear run during a session that was red flagged three times due to incidents for Josef Newgarden, Oliver Askew and Dalton Kellett.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Portland IndyCar: Palou tops practice as Ilott debuts

Despite an off at the final corner that brought out one of three red flags mid-session, Spanish sophomore Palou headed the field with a 58.782s lap on the red-walled soft compound Firestone tyres to go 0.102s faster than Castroneves. The Brazilian veteran, making only his fourth appearance of the season...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as Team Penske struggles

In the fast six pole position shootout, Chip Ganassi Racing's Palou laid down a 58.770s lap around the 1.964-mile Portland track to beat Rossi's Andretti Autosport machine by a mere 0.087s to claim his first pole as an IndyCar driver. Palou’s six-time IndyCar championship-winning team-mate Scott Dixon was a mere...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Italian GP: Valtteri Bottas set to start Sunday's race at the back due to Mercedes engine change

The news was confirmed just before Bottas posted the fastest time in Monza qualifying, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, to head the field for Saturday's F1 Sprint. Bottas will keep his lofty grid position for that 18-lap sprint - which sets the order for Sunday's race - but regardless of where he finishes, he will start the 53-lap Italian GP at the back of the field due to engine penalties.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice

In IndyCar's first visit to the hilly California venue since the 2019 finale, after a planned double-header in 2020 was scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic, Newgarden came out of the blocks fastest to shade Herta by a mere 0.080 seconds with a benchmark time of 1m11.7125s set on his fourth of 11 laps completed.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy