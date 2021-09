Al Harrington, an actor known for the original Hawaii Five-0 and its remake, has died. He was 85. He died Tuesday in Honolulu, his wife, Rosa Navarro Harrington, said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. He suffered a stroke last week. “I have had the honor of loving Al, whom I called ‘Harrington’ for 20 years,” she wrote. “We were an inseparable team, best friends, and he was my regal Polynesian King. Al embodied the purest, life-giving values of aloha and began each day with a smile.” In 1969, the actor began his entertainment career as Detective Ben Kokua in Hawaii...

