Louisville vs. UCF: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, football game spread, odds

UCF will travel for a road game for the first time in the 2021 season Friday night with a chance for first-year Knights coach Gus Malzahn to impress voters in the polls and college football fans across the country in a spotlight game at Louisville. The Knights are 2-0 after a dramatic comeback win against Boise State in the opener and a routine 63-14 victory against Bethune-Cookman in Week 2. This is the first time UCF will have played away from home this season and it comes against the lone Power Five opponent on the team's regular-season schedule.