CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Gabe Davis, Star Lotulelei and Efe Obada listed as questionable

By Katherine Fitzgerald
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills have listed wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) and defensive end Efe Obada (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Obada was newly added as limited to the injury report Friday. Davis did not participate Wednesday, and was limited Thursday...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs. Dolphins: Five Questions with The Phinsider

One week we always look forward to is when the Buffalo Bills travel down to Miami to take on the Dolphins. One of those reasons is whenever the Bills head south, their performance seems to be off the charts. This is also the case with Josh Allen seeing that in six games versus the Dolphins he has been named AFC Player of the Week three times. The other reason we love Dolphins week is that we get to talk to our good friend Kevin Nogle from The Phinsider to get a scouting report on Miami.
NFL
USA Today

Report: Bills WR Gabriel Davis to play vs. Dolphins

Gabriel Davis will be suiting up for the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, Daivs is going to play. He was dealing with an ankle injury:. Davis was dinged up in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that 23-16 loss, Davis had two catches for 40 yards, one of which was for a touchdown.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Gabriel Davis expected to play vs. Miami (report)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will reportedly have his full arsenal of weapons at wide receiver on Sunday when the team takes on the Miami Dolphins. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday night at Gabriel Davis is expected to play for the Bills. Davis was one of three Bills players listed as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills injury report: Gabriel Davis limited in practice with ankle injury

All of the injured Buffalo Bills were practicing on Thursday, including receiver Gabriel Davis, according to the team’s published injury report. Davis (ankle), who’d come up limping in the second half of the team’s season opener, missed Wednesday’s practice with his injury, but his limited participation today creates a positive trajectory for this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
Buffalo News

Bills' injury updates: Lotulelei doesn't practice, injuries a concern in secondary

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. Lotulelei had been hampered by a calf injury, but made his season debut in the victory against Miami. Wide receiver Cole Beasley and defensive end Jerry Hughes did not practice on veteran rest days. The Bills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers
the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott announces Star Lotulelei will not practice on Wednesday | Bills Today

Sean McDermott announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will miss Wednesday's practice with a groin injury. Lotulelei made his 2021 season debut last week in Miami. He missed the Week 1 game with a calf injury. McDermott also announced that defensive end Jerry Hughes and wide receiver Cole Beasley will...
NFL
Buffalo News

How we see it: News' predictions for Bills vs. Washington in Week 3

Here are The News' predictions for how the Buffalo Bills will fare Sunday against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are favored by 7.5 points. Jay Skurski: A Super Bowl contender doesn't lose at home to Taylor Heinicke. That's the thought that keeps racing through my mind when thinking about this game. Washington's stout defensive line will be a challenge for the Bills' offensive line, but not one that should lead anybody to be thinking an upset. In a lot of ways, the key to this week's victory is old school: A strong running game to neutralize Washington's defensive front and solid defense against a backup quarterback. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not looked like himself through the first couple games of the season, and truthfully, he doesn't have to be MVP caliber Sunday. The Bills' defense is coming off a dominant performance against another backup quarterback and should be able to carry that momentum into Week 3. As long as the Bills don't turn the football over and finish drives in the red zone, they should have little trouble moving to 2-1 on the season. Bills, 31-17.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jacoby Brissett’s journey started at Dwyer; now he’s starting QB for hometown Dolphins at Raiders

Jack Daniels remembers seeing Jacoby Brissett for the first time as a chubby 6-foot-2 freshman who was more interested in basketball than football. “That’s why I didn’t even know if he was going to play football. He was a big basketball guy, and that was his No. 1 love,” Daniels, the former Dwyer High football coach told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “The first time I saw him ...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy