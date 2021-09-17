CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Biden must support ending the filibuster

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden for president. Now, with a relentless GOP attack on our voting rights underway, I’m asking Biden to return the favor. It’s time for Biden to go further than talking about supporting voting rights legislation. We need him to come out and fully support ending the filibuster so the Senate can finally pass voting rights legislation like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

