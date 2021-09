Promineo Tech, a Peoria-based education-as-a-service startup, is working to bring more people into tech, especially those eager to learn. “I launched Promineo Tech and that was me finding a handful of people who wanted to learn software development and teaching them in my living room and helping them get jobs,” Nick Suwyn, the company’s founder and president, said. “The whole mission was propelled by making a better experience but making it affordable and accessible.”

PEORIA, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO